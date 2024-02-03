LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

LPL Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $259.27.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

