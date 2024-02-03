LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 0.2%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 13,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

LIXIL Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

About LIXIL

(Get Free Report)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.