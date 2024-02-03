Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.75

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 136175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.26.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.