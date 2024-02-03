LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258 in the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

