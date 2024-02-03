LINK (LN) One Day Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

LINK (LN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, LINK has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market cap of $213.67 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.25 or 0.00065687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,564,232 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

