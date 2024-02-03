Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

