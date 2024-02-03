Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.