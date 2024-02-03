Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

