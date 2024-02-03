Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Up 4.8%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 61,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Acquisition I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

