KLR Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.77. 210,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,411. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

