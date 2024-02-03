KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

