KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,554. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

