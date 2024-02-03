KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48,950 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,584,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,143. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.