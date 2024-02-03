KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $92.99. 5,035,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

