KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

PAYX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.77. 1,946,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

