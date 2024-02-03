KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 3,702,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $148.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.