KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

