KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 14,952,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

