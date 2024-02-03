KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,984. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.66 and its 200-day moving average is $349.86.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

