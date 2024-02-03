KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 909.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 174,532 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 534.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,968 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,263,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

