KLR Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $5,407,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $12.13 on Friday, reaching $1,255.30. 121,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,733. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $991.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,307.14.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

