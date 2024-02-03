KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 41,157 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,157 shares during the quarter. KT comprises approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KT by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of KT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,503. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

