KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 3,925,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,310. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,730.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

