KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PSF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.78%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

