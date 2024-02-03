KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.97. The stock had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

