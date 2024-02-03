KLR Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.74. The company had a trading volume of 176,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,346. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

