KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,028,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 74.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.00. 769,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.