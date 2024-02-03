KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 201.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 1.1% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

