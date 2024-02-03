KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,150 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,527,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

