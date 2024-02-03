KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 837 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

