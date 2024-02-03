KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,029 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $107.95. 4,729,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

