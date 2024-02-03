Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Kirby has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

