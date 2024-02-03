Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 171,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after buying an additional 101,054 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

LEN stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.