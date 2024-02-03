Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 129,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

STZ opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

