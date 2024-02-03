Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian downgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.44.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

