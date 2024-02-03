Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.72.

Keyera Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.98 and a 1-year high of C$34.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.001224 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

