KeyCorp Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $946.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.