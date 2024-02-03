Keybank National Association OH Sells 408 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $446.58 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

