Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

