Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Target Price to $34.00

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In other news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

