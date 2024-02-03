Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kaman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

