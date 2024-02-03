Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 2.8 %

JOUT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 61,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.