Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.64.

JCI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

