JMP Securities Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $73.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

ENVA stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

