JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 447 ($5.68).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 113 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,873.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 105.85 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($63,031.82). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

