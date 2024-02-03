Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,546. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.