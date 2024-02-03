J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87,151 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,151 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $60,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $95.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
