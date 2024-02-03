J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,968 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $76,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $113.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

