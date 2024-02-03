J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,022,004 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,022,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

