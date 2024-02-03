J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,878,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,098,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 506,800 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

